Watch: Students help their differently abled classmate evacuate from classroom during earthquake, netizens hail humanity

Chandigarh, May 27
Social media doesn’t have dearth of videos which uphold standards of humanity in the world. People helping each other in times of crisis or exigency shows benevolence of our society. The video of an incident, doing the rounds on social media, is testimony to how some incidents restore our faith in humanity. In the viral video, few students of a class can be seen evacuating their differently abled classmate from an earthquake-hit zone.
The heartfelt video has been shared on Twitter by Erik Solheim, President Green Belt and Road Institute in Norway. “Solidarity! On May 20th, in the middle school of Sichuan earthquake with magnitude 4.8, teachers and classmates didn't forget him in wheelchair,” the post reads.
Solidarity!— Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) May 25, 2022
On May 20th, in the middle school of Sichuan 🇨🇳 earthquake with magnitude 4.8, teachers and classmates didn't forget him in wheelchair. 👍👍👍
pic.twitter.com/FRzMTM7Z0Q
The video beings with someone coming to class, giving a call for evacuation, as the area had been hit by earthquake. The alarm causes perturbed students run out from the class in chaos. While the students move out in hurry, a differently abled boy sitting at the extreme end of the class finds himself helpless. In the course and much to his delight, few students rush towards him to move his wheel chair out of class, while some others moving benches away from the door to facilitate his evacuation.
Netizens seem to have been touched by the generous gesture of the students and consider it a best example of humanity.
