Watch: Students learn Hindi grammar to the tune of 'Aao bachcho tumhe dikhayein jhanki Hindustan ki'

Chandigarh, September 22
To help children learn is one thing but to make sure that they retain what they have learnt is all together a different story.
A teacher, however, came up with a unique way of imparting knowledge by coupling textbook learning with a creative activity.
A video of schoolchildren rehearsing the meanings of different grammar topics has been doing the rounds on the Internet.
To help the students understand the concept of Hindi nouns, pronouns, adjectives and verbs, the teacher made them enact a play. And what better way to learn than to observe.
In the video shared on Twitter by IAS Arpit Verma, students can be seen practising the concepts of Hindi grammar by singing a song to the tune of ‘Aao bachcho tumhe dikhayein jhanki Hindustan ki’. The lyrics have been replaced to fit the grammar rules.
Line after line, the catchy poetry describes the meaning of the topics with appropriate examples, making the lesson more engaging.
The brilliant, innovative and unconventional way was a hit amongst students as well as they were seen having fun while being in the process of learning.
Watch the wholesome video here:
अद्भुत..!!— Arpit Verma IAS (@arpit_verma13) September 19, 2022
स्कूली विद्यार्थी कविता एवं नाटक के माध्यम से हिंदी व्याकरण कैसे सीख रहे हैं, आप भी देखिए..!! pic.twitter.com/9cjeq3MroK
Netizens were impressed by the novel take on educating children and heaped praises on the teacher for turning monotonous lectures to something fun and interesting.
Read a few comments here:
नमन है ऐसे बच्चों और इनकी अध्यापिका को... यह बच्चे कोई हजारों की फीस नहीं देते है पर इनको इनकी अध्यापिका ऐसी मिली हैं कि इनकी पढ़ाई उन हजारों रुपए देने वाले बच्चों से कई गुना ठीक है— atul singh (@atulsin63956453) September 20, 2022
वाह बच्चों को कठिन विषय अगर ऐसे समझाये जाये तो वो इसे आसानी से सीख सकते है बहुत अच्छा उदाहरण। 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/sxTHldBYJG— Rashmi Gupta (@ranyg123456) September 20, 2022
Teacher creativity 👍👍👍best ways to learning something for long time— Nihit Patel (@nihitpatel692) September 20, 2022
अति सराहनीय प्रयास किया है आपको बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं।— Shamim khan (@Shamimk00463799) September 19, 2022
सचमुच बहुत ही अद्भुत प्रयास है इस तरह से बच्चो को हिंदी व्याकरण सिखाने का। इस तरह सड़ नवाचार करने पर मेडम की बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद। उम्मीद है उनका यह प्रयास मिल का पत्थर बने। https://t.co/1NUR8CaSxH— arvind rawal (@arvindrawal69) September 19, 2022
Bahut hi badiya tarika istemal kiya hai bacho ko sikshit karne ka . Ek acha kadam ek achi rah bacho ko dikha rhe hai— Manu Godara (@ManuGodara18) September 21, 2022
ऐसे शिक्षक कि हमारा भविष्य बदल सकते हैं और हिंदी को विशेषता प्रदान करने के लिए बहुत-बहुत आभार मैम आपको https://t.co/BAgrxtOeol— Apnendra Singh (@apnendra) September 20, 2022
मुझे ऐसे क्यों नहीं पढ़ाया गया..…🥺😢 https://t.co/IWumrwXDsx— Ambika Singh (@_ambika_singh) September 19, 2022
अगर ऐसे ही शिक्षक देश के हर एक इस स्कूल में हो जहाँ के बच्चे हिंदी तक ठीक से नही जानते ,तो इस देश के बच्चे एक दिन दिल्ली में पढ़ने वाले बच्चों से भी आगे बढ़ने से कोई नही रोक सकता।— Shivam Mishra (@Shivam89178836) September 20, 2022
धयन्वाद टीचर
The teacher definitely set an example for others to follow.
