Watch: Tamil daily soap shows uncanny plastic surgery on road, leaves netizens go ROFL

Chandigarh, November 4
Indian daily soaps at times go beyond customary dramatization and end up goofing the theatrical to an extent that it starts serving as fodder for memes than being acclaimed for its art work. The testimony to this got witnessed when netizens lapped up a sequence from a Tamil TV serial Roza, where ‘on road’ plastic surgery of female protagonist made viewers freak out in scandalization.
The clip has been shared on Twitter by a page Hasna Zaroori Hai.
Plastic surgery on road 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jVPQkvcvsM— Hasna Zaroori Hai (@HasnaZarooriHai) November 4, 2022
The scene shows lead character getting shot. What happens next is beyond thinking and science known to mankind.
In order to make antagonists believe that the woman was dead, a dead body is brought into the scene. The woman corpse gets fitted with a mask bearing resemblance with the face of main lead who was shot earlier. All of a sudden, the woman’s face changes into that of the lead character. It’s however not clear whether it was prosthetic makeup or plastic surgery.
Since being shared, the video has enmassed over 3.19 lakh views. Netizens are in no mood to let go off the bizarre clip easily and have initiated meme fest.
My eyes my eyes— Farha Shaheen (@Farha_Shaheen) November 4, 2022
Bawaaal hai par dr kamaaal hai— Sober Guy (@drunkdudetales) November 4, 2022
Mast operation huwa apne India me mereko bhi karana hai yeh op— Bhola Guru (@IGiveGyaan) November 4, 2022
Rip medical Science 💯😂😂😂— Rahul Roy Gawariya (@RahulGawariya24) November 4, 2022
Itne time mein tho Maggie bhi nahi banta.— ஸ்ரீ ராம்🇮🇳 (@NothingwhenIgo) November 4, 2022
हे परमात्मा अभी क्या-क्या देखना पड़ेगा उठा ले रे बाबा उठा ले हमको नहीं उन सबको— Mukesh (@Mukesh843379) November 4, 2022
Kon hai ye ?😂😂 Khaa se aate hai ye log!😂😂😂— deepak (@deepak91698862) November 4, 2022
