Watch: Tamil daily soap shows uncanny plastic surgery on road, leaves netizens go ROFL

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 4

Indian daily soaps at times go beyond customary dramatization and end up goofing the theatrical to an extent that it starts serving as fodder for memes than being acclaimed for its art work. The testimony to this got witnessed when netizens lapped up a sequence from a Tamil TV serial Roza, where ‘on road’ plastic surgery of female protagonist made viewers freak out in scandalization.

The clip has been shared on Twitter by a page Hasna Zaroori Hai.

Plastic surgery on road 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jVPQkvcvsM — Hasna Zaroori Hai (@HasnaZarooriHai) November 4, 2022

The scene shows lead character getting shot. What happens next is beyond thinking and science known to mankind.

In order to make antagonists believe that the woman was dead, a dead body is brought into the scene. The woman corpse gets fitted with a mask bearing resemblance with the face of main lead who was shot earlier. All of a sudden, the woman’s face changes into that of the lead character. It’s however not clear whether it was prosthetic makeup or plastic surgery.

Since being shared, the video has enmassed over 3.19 lakh views. Netizens are in no mood to let go off the bizarre clip easily and have initiated meme fest.

