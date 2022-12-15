Watch: Telangana businessman takes new chopper to temple for ‘Vahan Puja’, video of rituals goes viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 15

The first thing most people do after buying a new vehicle is take it to the temple for the ritual called ‘Vahan Puja’. The culture is quite established across the country where people take their two-wheeler or four-wheeler, be it for commercial or personal use, for offering prayers for the machine’s well-functioning but you might have at no time heard about someone taking a brand new helicopter to temple for the traditional rituals. Well such one of a kind incident took place in Telangana where a businessman took his Airbus ACH 135, worth an estimated $5.7 million (or nearly Rs 47 crore), at a temple for ‘Vahan Puja’.

A video in this context has been doing the rounds across social media platforms.

Boinpally Srinivas Rao, the proprietor of the Prathima business, bought an Airbus ACH 135 and used it for the "Vahan" puja at the Yadadri temple dedicated to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. Costing $5.7M, the opulent helicopter. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/igFHMlEKiY — Mohd Lateef Babla (@lateefbabla) December 15, 2022

As per a report of Telangana Today, Boinpally Srinivas Rao, owner of Prathima Group flew inhis newly-bought chopper toSri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy templeat Yadadri for a special puja. His family also accompanied him.

As many as three priests were involved in performing the rituals in front of the helicopter.

