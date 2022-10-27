Watch: These videos of Virat Kohli's two sixes against Pakistan are taking the Internet by storm

Chandigarh, October 27
India-Pakistan’s Sunday match was a treat for Indians. The match was an all-time blockbuster with crores of cricket fans watching the T20 World Cup.
Virat Kohli’s two sixes against Hardis Rauf in the 19th over was his reply to many that he cannot be kept down for too long.
He scored a magnificent 82 runs.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi too lauded Virat Kohli for his unbeaten knock and hailed India's thrilling win by four wickets in their opening match.
Below are a few videos of the match, which have gone viral and have been watched by fans end number of times.
View this post on Instagram
Virat Kohli the official father of Pakistanpic.twitter.com/W4DrGa237V— Kevin (@imkevin149) October 26, 2022
VIRAT KOHLI giving hall of fame stuff !! @imVkohlipic.twitter.com/3a6zncCvhb— Cheeku. (@primeKohli) October 26, 2022
Never underestimate Indian team when Virat Kohli is batting in a run chase. I repeat NEVER EVER.@imVkohli 🐐👑 pic.twitter.com/ukoBDxBuEH— Virat Singh ॐ (@ViratSingh_0666) October 26, 2022
𝗢𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗮 𝗞𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗔𝗹𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀 𝗮 𝗞𝗶𝗻𝗴 👑💙🔥— Sohit. (@Sohit_Pathak18) October 25, 2022
𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗘𝘃𝗲𝗿 @imVkohli ❤️🥺#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/xdLLyX0h92
We Don’t want Kashmir!— Kamran Ali Mir (@kamranalimir) October 25, 2022
Give us Virat Kohli 😃!! pic.twitter.com/dsmJeadrru
The best shot of all time 🐐🔥 @imVkohlipic.twitter.com/mT4hpDx05v— Eyed (@meownces) October 25, 2022
Virat Kohli's six against Haris Rauf from this view 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9F85mNvdjc— akshat (@KohliHeritage) October 25, 2022
