Watch: These videos of Virat Kohli's two sixes against Pakistan are taking the Internet by storm

Chandigarh, October 27

India-Pakistan’s Sunday match was a treat for Indians. The match was an all-time blockbuster with crores of cricket fans watching the T20 World Cup.

Virat Kohli’s two sixes against Hardis Rauf in the 19th over was his reply to many that he cannot be kept down for too long.

He scored a magnificent 82 runs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too lauded Virat Kohli for his unbeaten knock and hailed India's thrilling win by four wickets in their opening match.

Below are a few videos of the match, which have gone viral and have been watched by fans end number of times.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Virat Kohli the official father of Pakistanpic.twitter.com/W4DrGa237V — Kevin (@imkevin149) October 26, 2022

Never underestimate Indian team when Virat Kohli is batting in a run chase. I repeat NEVER EVER.@imVkohli 🐐👑 pic.twitter.com/ukoBDxBuEH — Virat Singh ॐ (@ViratSingh_0666) October 26, 2022

We Don’t want Kashmir!

Give us Virat Kohli 😃!! pic.twitter.com/dsmJeadrru — Kamran Ali Mir (@kamranalimir) October 25, 2022