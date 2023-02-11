Watch: This ‘Besharam Rang’ revamp featuring Shammi Kapoor will make you forget the original video of SRK, all credit to content creator Yashraj Mukhate

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 11

Bollywood flick Pathaan is invincibly moving forward while surpassing all records in terms of its earning. All protests, that seemed serious at a point, were silenced by the movie’s cult and lobby backing actor Shah Rukh Khan. The song ‘Besharam Rang’ had been in the middle of row for a long time over attire Deepika Padukone wore while featuring in it. However the song gained quite acclamation and was significantly liked by people. But can you imagine how ‘Besharam Rang’ would have sounded like if it had released back in 60s or 70s. Well a makeover to the track has been given by content creator Yashraj Mukhate, where the lyrics of ‘Besharam Rang’ has been superimposed upon Shammi Kapoor’s ‘Hai Duniya Usiki Zamana Usika’ giving it a musical twist of 60s as well.

It actually feels the song is original as lyrics seems to be perfectly matching with lip sync.

The video has been shared by Yashraj Mukhate on his Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashraj Mukhate (@yashrajmukhate)

Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 1.2 million views. Netizens feel the refashioning of the song looks more meaningful than the original. Many praised content creator for his unmatched talent as he is well known to create such videos.

Music directors—Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani—who originally created the song too hailed the makeover.

