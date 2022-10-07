Watch: This 'dadi' dances like no one's watching as popular MGR song plays on moving bus in Tamil Nadu, goes viral

Chandigarh, October 7
Of late, many viral videos of elderly people dancing energetically have defied age stereotypes and proved that age is just a number.
An elderly woman grooving to the tunes of a popular Tamil song on a moving bus defines this essence perfectly.
A BBC Tamil video was shared on Twitter by IAS officer Supriya Sahu. It showed the carefree woman enthusiastically dancing inside a moving bus in Tamil Nadu. Carrying a handbag on her arm, the granny took twists and turns while being fully enthralled with the music and grooved to the tunes like no one’s watching.
The Tamil song “Naan maanthoppil Nindrirunthen” can be heard playing in the background.
According to the supers on the video, it was captured from Pollachi in Coimbatore.
“Age no bar Place no bar Enjoy every moment of life Just see the video to learn this beautiful life lesson from a senior woman grooving in a bus in Tamil Nadu on a popular MGR song,” the caption read.
Watch the video here:
Age no bar— Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) October 6, 2022
Place no bar
Enjoy every moment of life
Just see the video to learn this beautiful life lesson from a senior woman grooving in a bus in Tamil Nadu on a popular MGR song 😊❤️#Thursdaymotivation video @bbctamil pic.twitter.com/6HpuJQRiQe
The woman’s impromptu dance has won hearts online. A user wrote, “Rolling with a favorite number as the bus rolls make the journey, lively.”
Rolling with a favorite number as the bus rolls make the journey, lively— suryanarayanan k (@surissoul) October 6, 2022
Another commented, “Wish more and more people could be like her, revealing in her own bliss, carefree and living life to the full.”
Wish more and more people could be like her, revealing in her own bliss, carefree and living life to the full— avinash (@avinashs11) October 6, 2022
Age is just a number , it’s all about mindset and attitude ❤️— Adv Jyoti Jha (@advjyotijha) October 6, 2022
While “Age is just a number , it’s all about mindset and attitude,” wrote a third.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Enforcement Directorate holds raids on liquor contractors in Faridkot, Ludhiana, Chandigarh
Searches held at various locations of liquor baron Deep Malh...
Human rights campaigners of Belarus, Russia and Ukraine win Nobel Peace Prize
'The Peace Prize laureates represent civil society in their ...
Rupee falls 15 paise to close at all-time low of 82.32 against US dollar
The Indian currency for the first time closed below the 82 l...
Suspect in Punjabi family murder had once worked for victims' trucking business and had feud with them
The feud dated back a year, the sheriff said, and “got prett...
Mohali RPG attack case solved, claims Delhi Police; 2 held
Were tasked by Pakistan-based gangster-terrorist Harvinder R...