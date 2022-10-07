Watch: This 'dadi' dances like no one's watching as popular MGR song plays on moving bus in Tamil Nadu, goes viral

Tribune Web Desk

Of late, many viral videos of elderly people dancing energetically have defied age stereotypes and proved that age is just a number.

An elderly woman grooving to the tunes of a popular Tamil song on a moving bus defines this essence perfectly.

A BBC Tamil video was shared on Twitter by IAS officer Supriya Sahu. It showed the carefree woman enthusiastically dancing inside a moving bus in Tamil Nadu. Carrying a handbag on her arm, the granny took twists and turns while being fully enthralled with the music and grooved to the tunes like no one’s watching.

The Tamil song “Naan maanthoppil Nindrirunthen” can be heard playing in the background.

According to the supers on the video, it was captured from Pollachi in Coimbatore.

“Age no bar Place no bar Enjoy every moment of life Just see the video to learn this beautiful life lesson from a senior woman grooving in a bus in Tamil Nadu on a popular MGR song,” the caption read.

The woman’s impromptu dance has won hearts online. A user wrote, “Rolling with a favorite number as the bus rolls make the journey, lively.”

Another commented, “Wish more and more people could be like her, revealing in her own bliss, carefree and living life to the full.”

While “Age is just a number , it’s all about mindset and attitude,” wrote a third.