Watch: This Delhi cop singing Kishore Kumar’s ‘Pyaar Deewana Hota Hai’ could make your day; Internet is already in awe of it

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 4

Social media is repository of heart-warming videos which could make one’s day. From people showcasing their singing, dancing talents to paving way for desi innovations, social platforms have given equal opening to everyone to earn fame. The fresh testimony to this is a Delhi Police personnel, who became Internet’s favourite after his melodious retention of various songs.

A video in this regard has been shared by an Instagram user, Rajat Rathor, where the personnel could be seen perfectly nailing ‘Pyar Diwana Hota Hai’ on stage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajat Rathor (@rajat.rathor.rj)

The video has so far garnered over 70,000 views. Netizens are absolutely impressed with the amazing performance.

#Social Media