Watch: This Delhi cop singing Kishore Kumar’s ‘Pyaar Deewana Hota Hai’ could make your day; Internet is already in awe of it

Chandigarh, May 4
Social media is repository of heart-warming videos which could make one’s day. From people showcasing their singing, dancing talents to paving way for desi innovations, social platforms have given equal opening to everyone to earn fame. The fresh testimony to this is a Delhi Police personnel, who became Internet’s favourite after his melodious retention of various songs.
A video in this regard has been shared by an Instagram user, Rajat Rathor, where the personnel could be seen perfectly nailing ‘Pyar Diwana Hota Hai’ on stage.
View this post on Instagram
The video has so far garnered over 70,000 views. Netizens are absolutely impressed with the amazing performance.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur violence: Government issues 'shoot at sight' orders
Fifty-five columns of the Army and Assam Rifles had to be de...
Blame game, political slugfest erupt after wrestlers-police scuffle at Jantar Mantar; grapplers threaten to return awards
SC meanwhile closed proceedings on wrestlers' petition notin...
'Salaam, from Goa': Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari arrives for SCO meet; becomes first Pak foreign minister to visit India in 12 years
In 2011, Pakistan’s the then foreign minister Hina Rabbani K...
Shimla Municipal Corporation election result: Congress wins big, wrests civic body from BJP
BJP Mayor loses own seat in Shimla as Congress wrests contro...
Patna High Court stays Bihar Government's caste survey
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has maintained that the state is...