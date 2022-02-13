WATCH: This man’s response to why he hasn’t been working hard at work hits too close to home

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 13

Content creator Kris B is all of us. A recent re-enacted video shows Kris B explaining to his boss why his performance was sub-par in 2021, and, boy, has he struck a chord with many of us.

Kris B’s latest reel shows a re-enacted conversation he had at his workplace. The video shows him talking to his boss on a video call.

“Mainly, I want to discuss the difference in your performance between last year and 2020. You were a top-rated employee in 2020, but it doesn’t feel like you’ve been nearly as present or as focused. What’s changed?”

His response is something all of us would like to tell our own bosses but find neither the courage nor the words. He says he hasn’t the incentive to work hard.

“2020 was the second year in a row I didn’t get a raise, even though I was the top employee,” the podcast producer says. “When I asked why I couldn’t get a raise, you said it was because of my position…no, ‘My pay was a fair market value for my position’.”

“And when I asked where my pay falls on the pay scale, you said ‘below the median’, so below the average of what I could make in my position.”

“So at that point, I just decided I’m going to become a fair market value employee and put in a below-average amount of effort because that’s what I feel like you pay me to do.”

And then, the final nail in the coffin: “You’ve created an environment where there’s no incentive for me to work hard. So I don’t”.