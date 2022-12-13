Watch: Three wheeler carrying over 50 passengers in MP goes viral, old video shocks netizens

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 13

A shocking video from Madhya Pradesh has been making the rounds on social media where a three wheeler could be seen plying with over 50 passengers on board.

The video is said to be old but police has taken the cognisance of the matter retrospectively and the vehicle has been impounded.

People, besides packing entire space inside the vehicle, could be seen clinging outside and atop.

The incident reportedly took place during Dussehra festival in Alirajpur district of MP, where people were returning after Ramlila event.

SP told there was lack of public transport in the area and such practices were quite established, as per a report of Amar Ujala.