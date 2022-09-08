Watch: Ticket counter board at Patna railway station reads ‘coming from bathroom’, Twitterati pokes fun at official for revealing too much details

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 8

People usually rebuke government employees for either being absent from duty or dodging public grievances but a viral video from Bihar’s Patna railway junction shows how an official could serve as fodder for the memes for being excessive pedant in delivering his duty.

The viral video shows platform ticket counter lying vacant with no person available in the cabin for giving tickets. However, a white board lies at the front window conveying whereabouts of the person who was supposed to be inside the cabin. Such white boards are usually put up to inform people when the window is open or closed. But the railway official had written that ‘he was coming from bathroom’.

Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 1.3 lakh views. The mere act of reading the peculiar message impressed everyone on internet. Many, however, initiated a laugh riot as they believe the official had revealed too much personal details which was not required.

Imaandari ka medal milna chahiye @RailMinIndia ki taraf se. — Aye Himanसू ® (@4mlvodka) August 30, 2022

Itni imaandari bhi nhi dikhani thi bhai😹 — 🚭 (@nosmoking122) August 30, 2022

Atleast they care about people who panic 🤣🤣🤣 — On a break! (@divya_264) August 30, 2022

🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Atheist & Introvert 🥀 (@Atheist__3) August 30, 2022