Watch: Tourist vehicle turns turtle during jungle safari after angry rhino charges towards it, IFS officer shares spine-chilling video

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 26

A scary video has surfaced from Jaldapara National Park in West Bengal where people going for jungle safari had a close shave after their vehicle toppled in an attempt to escape angry rhino.

The jeep driver was compelled to advance back after the angry rhino charged towards it. The vehicle was carrying as many as six tourists.

The hair-raising video has been shared by IFS officer Akash Deep Badhawan.

“I think it’s about time guidelines for safety and rescue in adventure sports are implemented in wildlife safaris across the country. Safaris are becoming more of adventure sports now! Jaldapara today!,” the caption of the post reads.

I think it’s about time guidelines for safety and rescue in adventure sports are implemented in wildlife safaris across the country. Safaris are becoming more of adventure sports now!

Jaldapara today! pic.twitter.com/ISrfeyzqXt — Akash Deep Badhawan, IFS (@aakashbadhawan) February 25, 2023

As the irked rhino moved towards the car, the driver quickly tried to reverse it but lost control. The vehicle went off the road and turned turtle.

The entire scenario was captured by another tourist vehicle moving behind.

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 5.7 lakh views.

#West Bengal