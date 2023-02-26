Watch: Tourist vehicle turns turtle during jungle safari after angry rhino charges towards it, IFS officer shares spine-chilling video

Chandigarh, February 26
A scary video has surfaced from Jaldapara National Park in West Bengal where people going for jungle safari had a close shave after their vehicle toppled in an attempt to escape angry rhino.
The jeep driver was compelled to advance back after the angry rhino charged towards it. The vehicle was carrying as many as six tourists.
The hair-raising video has been shared by IFS officer Akash Deep Badhawan.
“I think it’s about time guidelines for safety and rescue in adventure sports are implemented in wildlife safaris across the country. Safaris are becoming more of adventure sports now! Jaldapara today!,” the caption of the post reads.
I think it’s about time guidelines for safety and rescue in adventure sports are implemented in wildlife safaris across the country. Safaris are becoming more of adventure sports now!— Akash Deep Badhawan, IFS (@aakashbadhawan) February 25, 2023
Jaldapara today! pic.twitter.com/ISrfeyzqXt
As the irked rhino moved towards the car, the driver quickly tried to reverse it but lost control. The vehicle went off the road and turned turtle.
The entire scenario was captured by another tourist vehicle moving behind.
Since being shared, the video has amassed over 5.7 lakh views.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy case after 8-hour questioning
Investigators were not satisfied with responses provided by ...
Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in J&K’s Pulwama: Police
Victim identified as 40-year-old Sanjay Sharma, a resident o...
Two gangsters killed in Goindwal jail clash in Tarn Taran
Another gangster critically injured; Mandeep Singh alias Too...
AAP leaders detained for protesting near CBI office as Sisodia's questioning in liquor scam continues
Section 144 has been imposed in the south district, the poli...
Will cut every cent in foreign aid: GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley pledges to cut billions in foreign aid to Pakistan, China
‘The Biden administration resumed military aid to Pakistan, ...