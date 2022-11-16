WATCH: Two US men dress up in beautiful saris for best friend's wedding, video goes viral

ANI
Chicago, November 16
Breaking gender stereotypes, two men in Chicago recently donned beautiful sarees at their friend's wedding.
The groom's best men turned up wearing beautiful Indian attire to their friend's wedding, the video of which has gone viral on social media.
Chicago-based wedding videographers Paraagonfilms' shared the video on their Instagram handle and wrote, "Just a typical wedding morning with the groom's 2 best men walking down Michigan Ave in sarees.'' In the video, a woman can be seen helping the boys put on the saree as they prepare for their friend's wedding. The two are then seen wearing vibrant sarees as they gracefully stroll down Michigan Avenue in Chicago to attend the wedding. They also added bindis to their foreheads to complete the look. The bride and groom, who were Indian friends, laughed when they noticed their unique attire. The trio hugged and grinned as the video came to a close.
View this post on Instagram
Social media users gushed about how sweet the entire gesture was. The incident sparked a social media conversation on dispelling gendered clothing prejudices. Some praised both men for dressing in ethnic attire and respecting their friend's culture, while others dubbed it the nicest surprise.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blast kills 2 as Russian missiles cross into Poland; Moscow denies
Ukraine suffers heaviest Russian missile volley of war
Shraddha Walkar's friend says Aaftab Poonawala may have been forcing her to convert
Aaftab looked confident, remorseless during questioning, say...
Centre directs multi-system operators to get registered by November 25
The MSOs asked to furnish the details on the website, digita...