Watch: Ukrainian soldier, his pregnant wife share warm hug on reunion after 30 weeks, heartfelt video ensues netizens’ emotional outburst

Chandigarh, January 4
Russia-Ukraine war has witnessed a monumental loss of infrastructure and livelihood since its onset, nearly eleven months ago.
In this course, there were hardly any occasions when Ukrainians, who have been at the receiving end, were seen having cheerful moments with their loves ones.
However, amid the prevalent despair, a heart-warming video has been making the rounds on social media where pregnant wife of a Ukrainian soldier could be seen zealously embracing her better half as they reunited after 30 weeks.
The profound video has been shared on Twitter by a user, Anton Gerashchenko.
"This is what we're fighting for. They haven't seen each other for 30 weeks," he captioned the tweet.
📹: yanina_sham/Instagram pic.twitter.com/vVrkdlRAln
Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 30,000 views. Netizens are showering their immense love for the couple.
Beautiful— Victoria Crawford (@vfundator) January 3, 2023
Ich wünsche dem Kind, dass es in einer freien und reichen Ukraine aufwächst.— Landei (@Landei1234) January 3, 2023
❤— NafoBrotherGermany (@NafoBrotherD) January 3, 2023
Just awesome! That baby is going to have a beautiful and peaceful life because of his/her warrior father and all the other warriors. ✌🏻— wolfsburgCDN (@wolfsburgCDN) January 3, 2023
Precious❤️ Love prevails❤️🕊— Cheryl🕊Until They All Come Home🕊 (@Cheryl19382784) January 3, 2023
😭😭😭— Khun Mae (@RapatiAyuKemayu) January 4, 2023
🌻🇺🇦🌻🇺🇦❤️— Barbara Riker (@BarbaraRiker5) January 4, 2023
