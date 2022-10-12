Watch: UP roadways driver innovates manually operated windshield wiper; netizens impressed, request government to get patent of innovation

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 12

Social media has no dearth of videos which show mastery of Indians when it comes to innovating desi jugaads to combat big challenges. From giving peculiar modifications to their vehicles to converting thresher machine into AC to welcome baaratis in wedding, our talent can never be taken for granted. In a fresh, a video of UP roadways bus is making the rounds on Twitter where the driver can be seen operating a manually functioning windshield wiper, which he invented with the help of a thread and water bottle.

The video has been shared on Twitter by an account Jindgi Gulzaar Hai.

The bus belongs to Shorab Gate Depot of UP’s Meerut, which got fitted with a hand operated wiper where a water filled bottle is tied to the wiper to pull it downwards while the driver pulls it up manually through a string that he holds inside the cabin.

Netizens are out-and-out impressed with the innovation of driver but at the same time are critical of government as well. Many, however, initiated meme fest mocking government to get a patent of the innovation.

Indian jugad hai ye handmade jldi khrab na hoga 😉😂😂 — Akash (@Akash10652373) October 11, 2022

Is देशी जुगाड़ पर पेटेंट करा दिया जाये 😂 — 8808917584 (@XhmzfeDBkTpH67Y) October 11, 2022

यह बदहाल व्यवस्था को दिखाता है। — Mohd. Jakir (@MohdJakir7867) October 11, 2022

सरकार से इसे पेटेंट करा लेना चाहिए — Hari krishan maheshwari (@Harikrishan9889) October 12, 2022

बसों की दुर्दशा बताता है ये मज़ाक — K Ramakrishna (@KRamakr16659726) October 12, 2022