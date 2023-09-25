Watch: Upset over delay in their iPhone 15 delivery, 2 customers beat up electronics store employees in Delhi

Chandigarh, September 25
With the launch of the new iPhone 15 series, Apple fans are going crazy and trying their best to lay their hands on the new product as soon as possible.
Reports of people going to extreme lengths like waiting in queues for long hours to buy the phone are making headlines.
However, this craze to buy the new phone turned violent in Delhi on Friday, the day the phone hit the market.
In north Delhi’s Kamla Nagar, two customers indulged in violence in an electronics store after they were informed that there was a delay in the delivery of their phones and that they could not be delivered on the first day itself, as promised.
Upon this, the two customers beat up the employees of the store. In a viral video, the two can be seen hitting and punching the employees, while others try to stop them. They can also be seen pulling and tearing the t-shirt of one of the employees.
#WATCH | Delhi Police took legal action against the customers after a scuffle broke out between customers and mobile shop employees after an alleged delay in supplying iPhone 15 to him in the Kamla Nagar area of Delhi— ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2023
(Viral Video Confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/as6BETE3AL
The matter was reported to the police, following which the Delhi Police identified and arrested the two accused. A case under Sections 107 and 151 of the CrPC was also registered.
Reacting to the viral video, netizens have expressed their displeasure over the unruly behaviour of the customers, while some made fun of the two.
A user wrote, “All this for a ephemeral dopamine kick of holding a brand new device!”
Another wrote, “Really sad scenes. Come on, u can’t beat an employee for delay by the company!”
A user commented, “They are fighting to get the phone with the same features they already have. (laughing emoji)”
Another commented, “We can understand frustration of customer as he sold his kidney for buying Iphone15. (laughing emoji)”
