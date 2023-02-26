Watch: US woman forgets her wallet in Indian train, shares heartfelt video on how a man returns it back

Chandigarh, February 26
In fresh dosage of heartfelt content floating across social media platforms, a story of a US woman, who forgot her wallet in train and later got it back, is making the rounds.
Steph forgot her wallet in a train bound to Gujarat’s Bhuj. She made a beautiful video on how a man named Chirag found her wallet and returned it back to her.
In a short clip, Steph goes to a restaurant to meet Chirag, who informed her about her lost wallet and asked her to collect it. She goes to the restaurant and loudly calls out Chirag’s name. The boy comes out and returns her wallet.
Steph offers some money to Chirag but latter outright refuses.
“Thank you, Chirag. Welp, this has blown up on @YouTube and in the last few days, I’ve learned (3,000+ times over) how wrong I was to offer a tip for a genuine act of kindness (and how transactional the culture in America can be), how common something like this is in India,” read a portion from the caption.
Since being shared, the video has amassed over 56,000 views. Netizens are unanimously hailing Chirag’s act of kindness. Many commented how India respects and welcomes people from all around the world.
