Watch: Video of a horse travelling in West Bengal local train goes viral; authorities order probe

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 8

In one of the bizarre videos circulating on internet, a horse can be seen travelling in a local train. The incident has been reported in West Bengal and the clip is reportedly from Sealdah-Diamond Harbour Down local train. The owner of horse can also be seen travelling along in the viral video.

A video of a #horse traveling via a local train in West Bengal has gone viral online. The incident happened onboard the Sealdah-Diamond Harbor Down local train. pic.twitter.com/r1MjIK4PPQ — Vijayrampatrika (@vijayrampatrika) April 8, 2022

Physically small animals travelling via trains is quite common in West Bengal, but large cattle are generally not noticed. The horse in the viral video is believed to be returning from a race in Baruipur. The co-passengers reportedly objected to the man boarding the train but he managed to push it through.

Railway officials too took cognisance of viral video but are yet to confirm its authenticity.

“We have also seen this photo and are investigating the matter,” the PRO Eastern Railway Ekalavya Chakraborty said.