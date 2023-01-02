Watch: Video of Andhra couple hugging on moving bike surfaces; bizarre act fetches police action

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 2

Couples adopt different ways to display their love for each other. From holding hands to hugging, numerous ways are established in portrayal of love. However, many couples go beyond the conventional conducts and try things which are peculiar but dangerous too. A video, in this context, has been doing the rounds on social media platforms where a couple could be seen hugging each other on a moving motorcycle.

The video has been shared on Twitter by an account, Vizag News Man. “Lovers over action in Visakha. Broad daylight demolition on steel plant main road. Young man driving without helmet. Locals were shocked to see the mischievous behavior of the student wearing the college uniform. #AndhraPradesh #Visakhapatnam #Vizag,” the post reads.

The video is reported to have been recorded in Andhra’s Visakhapatnam.

The boy could be seen riding a motorcycle as the girl sits in front of him while facing towards him. The duo could be seen hugging each other while the two-wheeler moves.

However police was prompt enough to bring the duo to justice and they were charged on careless driving. Steel Plant Police impounded their vehicle and they have been booked under several sections of Motor Vehicle Act.

Since being shared, the bizarre video garnered over 2.13 lakh views.