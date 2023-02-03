Watch: Video of dog travelling atop moving car in Bengaluru leaves people talking about road safety, animal abuse

Chandigarh, February 3
Social media is a repository of videos which are peculiar and baffling as well at times. In a fresh, a video has surfaced from Bengaluru where a dog could be seen taking a spin on roads while sitting atop moving car.
The video has been shared on Twitter by an account, Forever Bengaluru. "Just Bengaluru things,"caption of the post reads.
Just Bengaluru things 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Taaf18tzoL— Forever Bengaluru 💛❤️ (@ForeverBLRU) February 2, 2023
Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 1.5 lakh views. The incident has left netizens furious as the video faces their immense ire. Many tagged animal rights organisation PETA seeking action against the ‘offence’. Few dropped funny reactions as well.
However, authenticity of the video cannot be verified and the aforementioned details were ascertained from the viral post itself.
It's not funny dude 🥲— limon (@SumitTa51882465) February 2, 2023
Car number is viable. Person has to be warned by the police. @BlrCityPolice— Ideator Atom (@Ideator_Atom) February 2, 2023
He is putting the dogs life in danger.
@PetaIndia this is not funny— 🇮🇳Vipul D 🚀 (@vipuldhomane) February 2, 2023
@CPBlr @BlrCityPolice can u plz take action against this guy?? This is cruel to treat a animal like that 😡😡😡— ಪ್ರವೀಣ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ ಎಂ (@praveenkumarblr) February 2, 2023
Definitely wrong thing to do .just because an animal cant speak doesnot give us any right to put the animal in risky situations ....the car driver must be suitably advised— Rlgsa018 (@rlgsa018) February 2, 2023
Not funny at all 🥺🥺😡— Anindita Banerjee (@AninditaB_AB) February 3, 2023
Should not be encouraged— KnowU (@Akshay_Narayan9) February 3, 2023
