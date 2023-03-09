Watch: Video of Jaipur couple hugging each other on motorcycle on Holi eve goes viral, police take note

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 9

A video of lovebirds taking spin of the city on Holi eve while embracing each other on motorcycle is getting viral on social media.

The incident is reported to be from Jaipur, video of which has been shared on Twitter by a user Pradeep Shekhawat.

The man rides the Royal Enfield bike while the woman sits in front facing towards him. The duo shares warm hug paying no heed to the road safety norms.

The video was shot from a car moving behind them.

As per Mirror Now, police have taken cognisance of the act and have stared search of the couple based on registration number of the vehicle.

Such incidents have become quite prevalent of late. Similar incident was reported in February where a couple was caught on camera performing 'kissing stunts' on a motorbike in Ajmer city.

#social media #twitter