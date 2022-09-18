Watch: Video of man cleaning scooty with national flag draws social media ire, netizens demand action

Chandigarh, September 18
An extreme outburst of fury was witnessed on Twitter when a video of a man, cleaning his scooty with national flag, went viral.
The act was recorded by someone from a rooftop while the man continues to buff his vehicle with the Tricolour.
The incident is claimed to have taken place in Delhi.
The video has been shared by a user, AH Siddiqui. “Man in Delhi caught on camera cleaning his scooter with National Flag,” the caption of the shared post reads.
Man in Delhi caught on camera cleaning his scooter with National Flag #IndianFlag #Delhi #ViralVideo #Tiranga pic.twitter.com/xbpjaKoY7A— AH Siddiqui (@anwar0262) September 7, 2022
Since being shared, the video has grossed over 61,000 views. Netizens are extremely angry over the conduct and are demanding stringent punishment for the miscreant.
Life sentence milna chahiye ek Nasir pesh ho— amit (@amit00234696) September 8, 2022
ऐसे व्यक्ति के ऊपर देशद्रोह का केस दर्ज होना चाहिए। ऐसे व्यक्ति के अंदर आत्मसम्मान नाम का कुछ नहीं होता है— Digvijay Pratap Singh deo (@DigvijayDeo) September 8, 2022
ऐसे व्यक्ति को कम से कम 3 साल की सजा होनी चाहिए ऐसे व्यक्ति को देशद्रोही घोषित करना चाहिए— संजय राणा (@JgiHO2taujE2c8u) September 8, 2022
@DCPNewDelhi— Harkesh kumar 🐘 (@harkesh29887135) September 8, 2022
कृपया इस व्यक्ति को अरेस्ट करे
भारत के झंडे से अपना स्कूटी साफ कर रहा है
यह हमारे तिरंगे की बेइज्जती है@ArvindKejriwal @Kush_voice @KumarSudeshArya @RohitKu91086329 @Mayawati @samyak_samaj @SantoshDohre1 @BBCHindi @Hariramkoushik @PeshkarBharati
This is our India— Avatar (@Avatar97348067) September 15, 2022
I shame on this person
जेल में डालो पकड़कर इसे— ठाकुर राजेंद्र सिंह***** मां भगवती पुत्र ***** (@jaimabhavhani77) September 16, 2022
