Watch: Video of man cleaning scooty with national flag draws social media ire, netizens demand action

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 18

An extreme outburst of fury was witnessed on Twitter when a video of a man, cleaning his scooty with national flag, went viral.

The act was recorded by someone from a rooftop while the man continues to buff his vehicle with the Tricolour.

The incident is claimed to have taken place in Delhi.

The video has been shared by a user, AH Siddiqui. “Man in Delhi caught on camera cleaning his scooter with National Flag,” the caption of the shared post reads.

Since being shared, the video has grossed over 61,000 views. Netizens are extremely angry over the conduct and are demanding stringent punishment for the miscreant.

Life sentence milna chahiye ek Nasir pesh ho — amit (@amit00234696) September 8, 2022

ऐसे व्यक्ति के ऊपर देशद्रोह का केस दर्ज होना चाहिए। ऐसे व्यक्ति के अंदर आत्मसम्मान नाम का कुछ नहीं होता है — Digvijay Pratap Singh deo (@DigvijayDeo) September 8, 2022

ऐसे व्यक्ति को कम से कम 3 साल की सजा होनी चाहिए ऐसे व्यक्ति को देशद्रोही घोषित करना चाहिए — संजय राणा (@JgiHO2taujE2c8u) September 8, 2022