Watch 'videshi bahu' plant onions on farm with 'desi saasu maa'; Internet gushes over German woman adapting to Indian culture

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 11

A video of a German woman adapting to the Indian culture as she plants onions on a field has been doing the rounds on the Internet.

Married to Arjun Sharma, Juli moved to India two years back and fell in love with the country’s vibrant culture.

In the now-viral video, the ‘videshi bahu’ clad in an Indian attire can be seen crouching in the field on her hinges and prepping the ground to sow onion seeds.

The video was recorded by her husband. In the clip, he can be heard mischievously teasing her if he could ask her a few questions to which she replies with “Haan, zarur (yes, ofcouse)!”

He asks her where she is from. She answers, “Main Germany se hun. (I am from Germany).” He pokes fun at her as he asks if she has crossed seven oceans to plant onions in India.

Juli bursts into a hearty laugh. She then goes on to say, “Haan, maza aa raha hai, achha laga (Yes, I’m enjoying, I like it).”

Arjun then pans the camera towards his mother who can be seen working on the fields.

Juli then asks her husband to go away and not disturb her since she’s working.

By the end of the video, she can be seen playfully hitting Arjun as he runs away.

Shared on her Instagram page, Juli captioned the post, “Mummy Ji ki reaction sabh se acha tha, but seriously, I enjoy the simple life with family a lot! I’m staying already since 1 month in the village of my husband and I’m so happy living with family and so close to nature.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by जूली शर्मा 🦋 (@namastejuli)

The post has garnered over 19 million views and an array of reactions. Netizens were impressed with Juli’s broken yet sweet Hindi and her will to warmly adapt to the Indian culture.