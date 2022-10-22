Watch: Villagers mistake fountain for dish washing area in wedding, netizens go ROFL

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 22

One can easily get to witness a variety of peculiar events in Indian weddings. From outraged fufa to drunk baaratis creating ruckus, there is a long streak of episodes which are in established practice. An absurd video has now surfaced from a wedding in a village where baaratis mistook a fountain as place to do the dishes.

Shared on Twitter by a user Jaiky Yadav, the video shows villagers flocking to a fountain in lavish decoration at the wedding venue. Assuming it to be a washing area, ignorant folks one after the other could be seen washing their plates in water stream.

Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 4.2 lakh views. Twitterati is in splits over this outlandish conduct.

