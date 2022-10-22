Watch: Villagers mistake fountain for dish washing area in wedding, netizens go ROFL

Chandigarh, October 22
One can easily get to witness a variety of peculiar events in Indian weddings. From outraged fufa to drunk baaratis creating ruckus, there is a long streak of episodes which are in established practice. An absurd video has now surfaced from a wedding in a village where baaratis mistook a fountain as place to do the dishes.
Shared on Twitter by a user Jaiky Yadav, the video shows villagers flocking to a fountain in lavish decoration at the wedding venue. Assuming it to be a washing area, ignorant folks one after the other could be seen washing their plates in water stream.
गाँव की शादी ज़्यादा डेकोरेशन इसलिए नहीं कराना चाहिए, आख़िर में फव्वारा बंद ही करना पड़ा 😂 pic.twitter.com/rbpKzOU2rg— Jaiky Yadav (@JaikyYadav16) October 19, 2022
Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 4.2 lakh views. Twitterati is in splits over this outlandish conduct.
😂😂😂😂— Vikas Yadav (@VikasYa30853309) October 19, 2022
सोच तो अच्छी ही थी फुहारे का पर "लोग" नहीं समझ पाए 🤦🤣— Vvk YDV (@vvktnuydv) October 19, 2022
देख रहे हो #Vinod— Anupam Tiwari (@AnupamTiwari07) October 19, 2022
अब हम से थाली भी साफ करवाई जा रही है।
गजब खराब व्यवस्था है...
ओकरा गया था ससुरा बर्तन धुलाया शादी मे😭😂— अJAY DAGA (@ajaydaga05) October 19, 2022
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣— Ravi (@Ravi73831128) October 19, 2022
Yah kya ho raha hai😁😁😁— mohdsajid mohdsajid (@mohdsajidmohds9) October 19, 2022
😇— 👀🤔मुकुल_Gangal😂 (@GangalMukul) October 19, 2022
😜😂🤣😂👌
भगवान बचाये ऐसे फव्वारों ⛲ से!
देर आयद, दुरुस्त आयद!!
🙏
सब ने मौज कर दी— Gopal Singh Journalist (@gopalsinghrjpm) October 19, 2022
