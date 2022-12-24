Watch: Viral Kohli loses cool over Taijul Islam’s behaviour after his dismissal in 2nd innings of Test against Bangladesh

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 24

Flamboyant Indian batter Virat Kohli is among top trends on microblogging site Twitter after a video clip of his, losing cool over Bangladesh’s Taijul Islam, surfaced.

Just want to say that Bangladesh messed up with a wrong guy this time around!



He's not going to forget this. This may be the end of 2022 or tour or Kohli's innings today but just mark our words when he again face Bangladesh he'll smash things on your face.#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/2b8fmw1iD7 — Mahirat (@bleedmahirat7) December 24, 2022

Kohli, soon after his dismissal for 1 off 22 balls, was seen pointing out towards Islam while complaining about latter’s inappropriate behaviour to opponent’s skipper Shakib al Hasan and the umpires.

As Kohli was walking back after his dismissal, Taijul Islam reportedly made inappropriate remark against him. The act made Kohli angry and he was seen strongly reacting against it.

However, Shakib’s timely intervention pacified Kohli and he walked back to pavilion. Bangladesh skipper was later seen schooling Taijul over his behaviour.

Besides aforementioned spat, Kohli had a bad day on ground for not scoring runs and also dropping three catches at slip position.

#Bangladesh #Cricket #Social Media #Twitter #Virat Kohli