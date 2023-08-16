Watch viral video: 50 baboons attack arch-enemy leopard; traffic halts as people stop to watch fierce battle

Chandigarh, August 16
Social media is often filled with cute and heart-warming videos of animals. Contrasting those mushy videos are recordings of wild animals savagely fighting each other. These inhabitants of the wild attack each other with ferocity.
Another such video has been doing the rounds on social media in which a leopard is seen locking horns with a group of baboons in a vicious fight.
The video shared on YouTube channel, ‘Latest Sightings’, is of Kruger, South Africa, in which a leopard single-handedly engages in a vicious battle with approximately 50 baboons.
The showdown starts when a leopard, which is leisurely walking down the road, suddenly attacks a group of baboons in search of a prey. Initially, trying to flee, the group unites to take its arch-enemy heads-on. This is followed by a short but savage fight. The spotted beast is overpowered, after which it runs away.
All the while, the traffic can be seen halted as people wait for the things to calm down.
Two videos of the fight, which were shared on the YouTube channel on August 12 and 15, have garnered 1.3 million and more than 1,70,000 views, respectively.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab witnesses flooding for second time in just over a month, CM Bhagwant Mann says government keeping eye on situation
Many areas of Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Rupnagar districts subm...
Rain fury: Bhakra, Pong flood gates to remain open for another 3-4 days to discharge excess water
Officials say controlled discharge of additional water from ...
Himachal rains: Death toll climbs to 71; ‘mountain-like challenge’ before state, says CM Sukhu
Three areas in Shimla—Summer Hill, Fagli and Krishna Nagar—a...
Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar’s premature release case to be decided within four weeks, HC told
The matter is currently pending before a ‘sentence review bo...
No point of INDIA alliance if Congress has decided to contest alone in Delhi in Lok Sabha polls: AAP
Next meeting of the opposition alliance is slated to be held...