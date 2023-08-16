Watch viral video: 50 baboons attack arch-enemy leopard; traffic halts as people stop to watch fierce battle

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 16

Social media is often filled with cute and heart-warming videos of animals. Contrasting those mushy videos are recordings of wild animals savagely fighting each other. These inhabitants of the wild attack each other with ferocity.

Another such video has been doing the rounds on social media in which a leopard is seen locking horns with a group of baboons in a vicious fight.

The video shared on YouTube channel, ‘Latest Sightings’, is of Kruger, South Africa, in which a leopard single-handedly engages in a vicious battle with approximately 50 baboons.

The showdown starts when a leopard, which is leisurely walking down the road, suddenly attacks a group of baboons in search of a prey. Initially, trying to flee, the group unites to take its arch-enemy heads-on. This is followed by a short but savage fight. The spotted beast is overpowered, after which it runs away.

All the while, the traffic can be seen halted as people wait for the things to calm down.

Two videos of the fight, which were shared on the YouTube channel on August 12 and 15, have garnered 1.3 million and more than 1,70,000 views, respectively.

#Social Media #Youtube