Watch: Virat Kohli claps in excitement after receiving food package in dressing room, netizens sure it was ‘Chhole Bhature’ from his favourite outlet in Delhi

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 18

Flamboyant Indian batter Virat Kohli’s craving for popular food dish ‘Chhole Bhature’ is well known to his fans. Virat at times spoke during his media interactions how he likes the dish, especially from a famous outlet in Delhi. As a video of Virat Kohli went viral from pavilion during 2nd day of Test match in Delhi, netizens are fervidly sharing the clip with #Chhole Bhature.

For uninitiated, Viral was having a discussion with Indian team coach Rahul Dravid when someone with a food package called him from behind.

Virat’s reacting after seeing the package made netizens certain that the food package had Chhole Bhature from his favourite outlet in the city. The sense got generated as former skipper clapped in excitement after seeing the package.

Jis hisab se bhai ne taali mari.. Bhature Cholle ke ilawa aur kuch ho hi nai sakta 😅 https://t.co/PyEmuGAsuv — Hemaang (@JrSehgal) February 18, 2023

Ram ke chole bhature aa gaye Kohli ke lie😁😁#ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/Jc5Kt6Gn3V — That's A Jaffa! (@ThatsAJaffa) February 18, 2023

#ViratKohli after seeing the Chole Bhature 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/ztpWGdNFi5 — Bhupendra Singh Negi (@BhupendraNegi08) February 18, 2023

Chole Bhature ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pC4NAN79y6 — Delhi Se Hoon BC (@delhichatter) February 18, 2023

