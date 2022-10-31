Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience 'made me feel very paranoid about my privacy'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 31

Virat Kohli on Monday shared a video of a leaked video of his hotel room. He said that the horrific experience “made him feel very paranoid about his privacy” while his stay in Perth.

The video posted by Kohli showed someone entering his hotel room and filming all of his accessories and wardrobe while the Virat was not there.

Kohli shared the video on Instagram and wrote: I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment.

Reacting to Kohli's post, actor Urvashi Rautela said on her verified account, "Absolutely!! Immoral, unscrupulous imagine they did same with a girl's room #unprincipled #dishonourable," while Australian batting stalwart David Warner wrote, "This is ridiculous, totally unacceptable. Was this @crownperth (name of hotel)."