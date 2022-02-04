Watch: Visitor fools monkey in zoo, latter confused over the magic tricks

Chandigarh, February 4
A hilarious video is doing rounds on internet where a monkey was left stunned after seeing a magic trick. The video is from Chapultepec Zoo in Mexico City and was initially shared on TikTok.
The man in video shows a vanishing trick in which he took a small leaf and got it vanished by swapping another hand over it.
The video was not of any magic though, but the monkey assumed it to be a true magic, which made his mouth left wide open.
The man again performed similar trick and brought the leaf back, which further elevated the dilemma of monkey. By seeing this, the monkey ran up and down in his cage and put his hand over his mouth, as if he could not figure out what it was.
Netizens were delighted to witness this amazing reaction of ape and the video has been viewed nearly 2 million times on TikTok. It has been shared across social media since it was first shared on TikTok last week.
