Watch: Woman ‘breathes’ life into husband, performs CPR at Mathura railway station

Chandigarh, October 3
A woman saved her husband’s life with her prompt life-saving reflexes while on board a train halted at the Mathura railway station.
The couple was travelling from Hazrat Nizamuddin to Kozhikode in Hazrat Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Central SF Express on Saturday when Keshavan, the husband, felt uneasy.
He apparently suffered a cardiac arrest following low oxygen levels in his blood.
According to TOI, Keshavan developed hypoxemia due to bilateral interstitial pneumonia in lungs after travelling at high altitudes as part of their ‘Char Dham’ yatra.
He was lowered onto the Mathura platform with the help of other passengers. Meanwhile, RPF constables were informed and they too rushed to save his life.
A video of Daya, the woman, giving mouth-to-mouth CPR to her husband has gone viral on social media. She saved Keshavan’s life with the help of the RPF constables who caressed the man’s feet and hands.
He revived after almost 30 seconds and was rushed to a nearby hospital and is now stable.
The woman literally ‘breathed’ life into her husband and saved him from the clutches of death.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Film crew shooting at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan with shoes on sparks outrage among Sikhs
Video goes viral on social media
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha
Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...