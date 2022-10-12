Watch: Women pull each other's hair as they fight over gym equipment, video goes viral

Chandigarh, October 12
The pumped up adrenaline among women working out at a gym turned nasty after they fought over a Smith machine.
A video of two women pulling each other’s hair over hogging of the gym equipment has been doing the rounds on the Internet.
In the video shared on Twitter by an account named ‘baharkekalesh’, a woman in a black tee can be seen waiting patiently for her turn as another can be seen finishing her set on the Smith machine.
As soon as she approaches to use it, a third woman in a neon tee sneaks from the back, pushes the woman in line aside and hogs the machine.
This leads to an ugly physical brawl between the two as they can be seen pulling each other’s hair and pushing and slapping each other until two other women intervene and pacify the situation.
Watch the viral blowup here:
Kalesh Inside GYM for Smith Machine pic.twitter.com/KXy6v9UyWj— r/Bahar Ke Kalesh (@Baharkekalesh) October 9, 2022
The catfight has so far amassed over three lakh views and triggered a plethora of reactions.
A user quipped the women burnt some extra calories with the hair pulling while another commented, "Great workout for strong hair."
Burned lot of calories out there💪— Bruce Wayne (@Bruce_Wayne_Me) October 9, 2022
"When you take pre-workout with protein scoop," a third user wrote while "Cringe content," commented the fourth.
when you take pre-workout with protein scoop.— Jimmy (@itsjimmypatel) October 9, 2022
Cringe content— boy sanskari (@boysansakari) October 9, 2022
Read a few reactions here:
October 9, 2022
Smith machine, people fighting over the worst piece of equipment in the gym.— ITFDB (@MarkyB2408) October 9, 2022
October 10, 2022
Hats off to their dedication level🤣— Manthan Bhomkar (@shipboymandy) October 9, 2022
