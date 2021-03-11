Watch: Woman rides skateboard on Kerala streets in sari; netizens fascinated with her effortless moves

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 8

With a coy smile playing at the corners of her lips, a video of a woman skateboarding wearing a sari is doing the rounds on the Internet.

Draped in a white sari with hair tied in a neat bun with a gajra, the video captures a powerful glimpse of the woman perfectly encapsulating her elegant and carefree spirit on a skateboard.

Larissa D'Sa, a travel influencer, shared the video on her Instagram. She can be seen gliding along the lush green roads of Kerala on a skateboard.

Watch the video:

She captioned the post: "I had quite an audience while I did this. Some even took selfies hahahah, FUN! I must add, it’s not easy to longboard while you’re wearing a saree."

Her precision and smooth way of riding the skateboard, that too in a sari, left people amazed.

The clip garnered around 127k likes with people hailing the queen for her incredible balancing skills.

Read the comments:

"So beautiful and heartwarming"

"Too cool"

"New version of girl running from her wedding"

"You are a hero"

"Swag"