Watch: Women body builders pose in bikini in front of Lord Hanuman's idol

Bhopal, March 7
A controversy erupted over the dresscode of a body building championship in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam after female bodybuilders allegedly gave their performance in biknis in front of Lord Hanuman's idol.
रतलाम महापौर के मुख्य आतिथ्य में भगवान हनुमान जी की मूर्ति रखकर अश्लील प्रदर्शन वह भी मुख्यमंत्री जी के जन्मदिन के मौके पर।सनातन संस्कृति को बेचखाने वाले इस नेता पर क्या कार्यवाही होगी शिवराज जी? @BJP4India @OfficeOfKNath @digvijaya_28 @inc_jpagarwal pic.twitter.com/Xebc6dLKOW— Bhupendra Gupta Agam (@BhupendraAgam) March 5, 2023
Seeking apology from organisers, the Congress claimed that the event hurt the sentiments of the Hindu people.
The programme, attended by state education minister Mohan Yadav, was organised by Ratlam's Mayor (BJP) Prahlad Patel. The three-day long event was named 'Mukhyamantri Body-Building Competition'.
Shame on BJP pic.twitter.com/fxVrepzqLz— Piyush Babele||पीयूष बबेले (@BabelePiyush) March 6, 2023
Hitting out at the BJP, the Congress claimed that it is an insult of Lord Hanuman.
Congress leaders and workers staged a protest outside a local police station and recited Hanuman Chalisa. Some local BJP leaders also joined the protest and chanted mantras. The organising committee, however, maintained that the women competitors performed on the stage in their dresscode only.
State Congress media in-charge K.K. Mishra issued a statement, saying that the "nudity show was presented before the statue of Lord Hanuman, and it was done in the presence of BJP leaders".
"The BJP calls itself a 'Ram Bhakt' party, and on the other hand, its leaders are insulting Hanuman. BJP leaders should apologise for insulting the Hindu deity," he added.
IANS
