‘We may die by May’: Ukrainian woman gets married on 1st day of war amid air raid

Chandigarh, February 27
She did not wait for two month as her wedding was scheduled for May.
21-year-old Yaryna Arievagot married on the first day of the war with Russia amid air raid sirens in the Ukrainian capital.
She works as a deputy at Kyiv City Council.
Yaryna and her husband Svyatoslav Fursin has earlier scheduled the marriage for May 6.
"We maybe can die...and we just wanted to be together before all of that," Yaryna has said.
She also posted her photos on Facebook.
