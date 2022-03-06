‘Welcome back Mr McAdams’, Rahul Shivshankar rubs it in as he greets Mr McAdams again on the channel

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 6

Mr McAdams had created quite a stir few days back when he was brutally schooled by Times Now editor-in-chief Rahul Shivshankar, for conditions that are prevalent in Ukraine.

The host continuously kept on yelling at a Russian panellist, who he assumed was Mr McAdams. Mr McAdams, however, didn’t speak a single word and it wasn’t until he categorically conveyed host about his real identity that the host realised his mistake.

Mr McAdams in back, yet again. He was again invited for a show on Times Now. This time, he has to hear a huge welcome monologue.

“I am delighted to welcome back Mr McAdams on popular demand. I am sure you are aware that you have become somewhat of an instant cult figure here in India. And for many hours, you were the top trend across the nation. The most impressionable thing was that many in my country had even changed their Twitter display picture with your image,” Times Now anchor Shivshankar said.

The Times Now anchor further informed, “This is a McAdams moment for them, not bad for a man who did not even get to speak a word. In a sense, Mr McAdams, you have come very close to emulating a certain legend who moved the nation without speaking a word (sometimes for days at an end). So there is power in silence and I am learning that.”

Like before, Netizens couldn’t resist taking dig at anchor, this time for covering up the blunder he made earlier.

Good comeback @RShivshankar but monologue could have been little shorter than this. — itrik (@iamitrik) March 4, 2022

😂😢😂😂 beizzzati ko TRP mei badal ne ka Ninja Technique — Mirror (@debjit_singha_) March 4, 2022

Glad the ghost of your namesake was exorcised within a day and you are back to your normal sense. pic.twitter.com/6XD9ofAcvj — vjoy🇮🇳 (@vjoytwt) March 4, 2022