What happens when Kunal Kapoor wears a lehenga to play golf? Well, Karan Johar finds Poo for K3G sequel

Chandigarh, February 1

Actor Kunal Kapoor has caught everyone’s attention in his new-found fashion sense. The actor is embracing androgynous fashion with such oomph that it’s no surprise he’s caught everyone attention on the Twitter, including Karan Johar and Twinkle Khanna.

In Oyo Rooms’ new advertisement, Kunal is playing golf wearing an embellished legenga. As the ad begins, we see Kunal and Chitrangada Singh at playing golf. The first few shots seem fine as the camera shows them in polo t-shirts, gloves and caps, right attire for the game. As it pans into a wide shot, we see Kunal in a skirt because he lost a bet to Chitrangada.

Twice in the ad he asks, ‘Can I change now’, but Chitrangdra responds, ‘Looks good on you’.

Watch the ad:

Karan Johar seems to agree with Chitrangda as he shared the clip on his Twitter page and wrote, “If there’s ever a #K3G sequel, just know you’ll be Poo!”

Undoubtedly it's something which can not be skipped at all

I am so happy for this after watching this video I can't stop my laugh 🤣🤣

He is really amazing..

#LooksGoodOnYou pic.twitter.com/DD3mOdlqnv — प्रियंका शर्मा (@Priyankalubb) January 28, 2022

When you frnd said i was joking after loosing ..do watch this #LooksGoodOnYou pic.twitter.com/daoMdqXQcy — भाई साहब (@Bhai_saheb) January 28, 2022

Lehenga while golfing? Kunal's going to start a new trend with this 🤩 #LooksGoodOnYou https://t.co/Z93EYyej73 — Mojo Gagan (@Singhlicious) January 28, 2022

Kunal got me questioning all the times I didn't follow through on my bets! 🤭#LooksGoodOnYou https://t.co/SYZzklP7DR — shashank (@zZoker) January 28, 2022

Men who writes "Feminist" in bio. pic.twitter.com/Zjz49SkEv4 — Vikram 🇮🇳 (@Vikram_7777777) January 30, 2022

