What happens when Kunal Kapoor wears a lehenga to play golf? Well, Karan Johar finds Poo for K3G sequel

Chandigarh, February 1
Actor Kunal Kapoor has caught everyone’s attention in his new-found fashion sense. The actor is embracing androgynous fashion with such oomph that it’s no surprise he’s caught everyone attention on the Twitter, including Karan Johar and Twinkle Khanna.
In Oyo Rooms’ new advertisement, Kunal is playing golf wearing an embellished legenga. As the ad begins, we see Kunal and Chitrangada Singh at playing golf. The first few shots seem fine as the camera shows them in polo t-shirts, gloves and caps, right attire for the game. As it pans into a wide shot, we see Kunal in a skirt because he lost a bet to Chitrangada.
Twice in the ad he asks, ‘Can I change now’, but Chitrangdra responds, ‘Looks good on you’.
Watch the ad:
Karan Johar seems to agree with Chitrangda as he shared the clip on his Twitter page and wrote, “If there’s ever a #K3G sequel, just know you’ll be Poo!”
If there’s ever a #K3G sequel, just know you’ll be Poo!#LooksGoodOnYou pic.twitter.com/S4PpF2x1Zg— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) After Karan’s tweet, author Twinkle Khanna wants to know what Kunal wears to the gym. She wrote, “After this, I am wondering what you wear to the gym @kapoorkkunal? #LooksGoodOnYou
After this, I am wondering what you wear to the gym @kapoorkkunal ? #LooksGoodOnYou https://t.co/NS7Ma0xRyy— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) January 28, 2022
Kunal played along and answered, “Sari, not sorry”.The actor says the skirt was so comfortable that he is thinking of getting them in all colours.
Sari, not sorry 😎@mrsfunnybones https://t.co/55vJRBu1j9— Kunal Kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) January 28, 2022
I’m thinking of getting them in all colours! https://t.co/8HO28sodcY— Kunal Kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) January 30, 2022
Brocade wala lehenga for our next bet. I know just the right tailor @kapoorkkunal #LooksGoodOnYou https://t.co/C4Zi0RhKfh— Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 28, 2022
Celebrities aside, even netizens can’t ger enough of Kunal’s new look. From being reminded of their childhood days when they would play house with their siblings to how Ranveer Singh now has a competition, there are memes galore.
Take a look:
Ranveer after seeing this : pic.twitter.com/A5q2oCHZPW— Pranjul Sharma (@SharmaaJie) January 30, 2022
This is winning hearts..very good— Neha Sharma (@NehaSharma_3215) January 28, 2022
Omg what a entertaing ad don't miss guys so great yaar #LooksGoodOnYou pic.twitter.com/fq60oqJyUf
Undoubtedly it's something which can not be skipped at all— प्रियंका शर्मा (@Priyankalubb) January 28, 2022
I am so happy for this after watching this video I can't stop my laugh 🤣🤣
He is really amazing..
#LooksGoodOnYou pic.twitter.com/DD3mOdlqnv
When you frnd said i was joking after loosing ..do watch this #LooksGoodOnYou pic.twitter.com/daoMdqXQcy— भाई साहब (@Bhai_saheb) January 28, 2022
Lehenga while golfing? Kunal's going to start a new trend with this 🤩 #LooksGoodOnYou https://t.co/Z93EYyej73— Mojo Gagan (@Singhlicious) January 28, 2022
Kunal got me questioning all the times I didn't follow through on my bets! 🤭#LooksGoodOnYou https://t.co/SYZzklP7DR— shashank (@zZoker) January 28, 2022
Men who writes "Feminist" in bio. pic.twitter.com/Zjz49SkEv4— Vikram 🇮🇳 (@Vikram_7777777) January 30, 2022
