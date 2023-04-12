What is 'black cocaine'; the rare drug mainly 'used by the wealthy'

Chandigarh, April 12
In September last year, the NCB in Mumbai had held a Bolivian woman with at least 3.2 kilogrammes of high-grade black cocaine worth Rs 13 crore. But what is ‘black cocaine,’ the rare substance, been assumed to be used by the wealthy
✈️NCB-Mumbai ACTION— NCB INDIA (@narcoticsbureau) September 29, 2022
✈️3.2kg BLACK COCAINE seized
✈️Bolivian woman & Nigerian held
✈️Mumbai/Goa links
✈️Drugs hidden in luggage@PMOIndia @HMOIndia @BhallaAjay26 @PIBHomeAffairs@PIBMumbai #MissionDrugFreeIndia🙏🏻🇮🇳🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/5Ldci7Znca
“Black cocaine is a mixture of regular cocaine base and various additives, such as charcoal, to disguise the typical appearance of the drug, thwart colour-based drug tests (cobalt salts form deep red complexes in solution), and prevent detection by canines trained to sniff out drugs,” as per an Indian Express report.
The pure cocaine base is then extracted from the combination using regular organic solvents like acetone or methylene chloride.
A second procedure is necessary to transform the cocaine base into powdered cocaine hydrochloride.
It is said to have been developed in the middle of the 1980s after the dictator of Chile, Augusto Pinochet, ordered his army to produce a covert cocaine that could be smuggled past law enforcement in the United States and Europe, as per a Wion report.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi Assembly to convene Session on April 17, day after Kejriwal faces CBI in excise policy case
According to official notification, second part of Budget Se...
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Choksi cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls; ex-CM Siddaramaiah denied Kolar ticket
Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...