Home / Trending / What is Ghibli? Here’s the trend that has set off a debate over AI art usage

Studio Ghibli, founded by Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata in 1985, is Japanese animation studio with cult following
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:34 PM Mar 27, 2025 IST
Via x.com/Gibboanxious
OpenAI’s ChatGPT has stirred up a trend on X with its GPT-4o model, an image generator that can be used to produce all sorts of stickers, images, memes, art, and so on. The AI giant’s CEO, Sam Altman, tweeted about his new display picture on X, which was a Ghibli style image of him. Soon, everything under the sun was being Ghibli-fied with the help of GPT-4o, from movie scenes to personal photos.

Studio Ghibli, founded by Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata in 1985, is a Japanese animation studio with a cult following. It is known for its unique animation style, emotional storytelling, and themes of nature and magical realism. Popular films under their banner include “Spirited Away”, “Howl’s Moving Castle”, and “Ponyo”.

GPT-4o has the ability to take any image and make it in the style of Studio Ghibli in a flash. X has thus seen a massive upsurge in memes, movie stills, historical images, etc. being reimagined in the last 24 hours, some of which are seen below.

The trend has, however, opened up a conversation about why AI art should be condemned, with many users pointing to Ghibli founder Miyazaki’s take on AI. The animator once said about AI, “I am utterly disgusted. I would never wish to incorporate this technology into my work at all. I strongly feel that this is an insult to life itself. I feel like we are nearing the end of times. We humans are losing faith in ourselves.”

For quite some time now AI has been a polarizing topic on social media, with many people being opposed to its use due to a number of reasons, such as its harmful impact on the environment and the damage it causes to human creativity. This trend has brought a new wave of discussions about why the use of AI, especially in the creation of art, must be discouraged.

