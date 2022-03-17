What was inside the suitcase of IPS officer in the airport security check that made it a ‘mutter of grave concern’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 17

Social media users hardly spare the unconventional stuff that floats around internet. In the course, a tweet by senior IPS officer Arun Bothra, has left social media in stitches.

On Wednesday, Mr Bothra, Transport Commissioner of Odisha, shared a picture of a suitcase filled with green peas.

The commissioner revealed that he was asked to open his suitcase for thorough inspection of his belongings, probably after scanner of security officials scanned something unusual inside.

After opening the suitcase, security officials found loaded fresh peas– bought atRs40 per kilogram, the IPS officer said.

"Security staff at Jaipur airport asked to open my handbag," he captioned the picture, adding a poker-face emoji at the end.

Security staff at Jaipur airport asked to open my handbag 😐 pic.twitter.com/kxJUB5S3HZ — Arun Bothra 🇮🇳 (@arunbothra) March 16, 2022

Mr Bothra’s post amused social media users and people started a meme fest in the comment section.

Another IAS officer, Awanish Sharan, shared his own experience of carrying vegetables in flights.

Last time when I was coming back from Home, I paid Rs. 2,000 to @IndiGo6E guys for ‘लौकी’ & ‘बैगन’ at Airport. — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) March 16, 2022

Parveen Kaswan, a Forest Service officer, assumed it a case of smuggling peas in a light-hearted tweet.

Mutter smuggling !! — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 16, 2022

The incident also inspired several puns.

Have a peas-full flight sir😅 — The Hawk Eye (@thehawkeyex) March 16, 2022

They are not allowed to mutter such words. — Maneesh 🇮🇳 (@winsplit) March 16, 2022

Hats off to bhabi ji and her patience ! Her name should be recommended for Noble Patience Prize !!!😢😢 — Nihar Nalini Sarangi (@nalini_nihar) March 16, 2022

They ensured that you spill the beans !! — Rajinder Raina 🇮🇳 (@rraina1481) March 16, 2022

A matar of much significance. (I am sorry I could not help it) — mostlyharmlessgirl (@JhinukSen) March 16, 2022

This was such a fruitless task. — Meet Sinojia (@msinojia7) March 16, 2022