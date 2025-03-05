When divorced Pakistani mother of three danced her heart out in viral video

A Pakistani woman, Azima Ihsan, has gained widespread attention on social media after a video of her dancing at an event went viral. The divorced mother of three was seen celebrating life with grace and confidence, sparking discussions about societal attitudes toward women who choose to move on after separation.

In a heartfelt message shared along with the video, Ihsan reflected on the stigma surrounding divorce in South Asian cultures. She spoke about how women often face judgment and isolation after separation, but she wanted to break that narrative by embracing happiness on her own terms.

"Divorce is seen as the end, but for me, it was a new beginning," she shared.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Λzima (@azima_ihsan)

Her bold and unapologetic expression of joy resonated with many, with supporters praising her for challenging deep-rooted norms. Social media users pointed out that when women celebrate divorce more than their weddings, it highlights the societal struggles they endure within marriages. Many also noted that walking away from an unhappy or toxic relationship requires immense strength.

Advertisement

The viral video has since become a symbol of empowerment, encouraging women to prioritize their well-being over societal expectations. Ihsan’s message stands as a reminder that life after divorce can be fulfilling and joyful, and no woman should feel ashamed for choosing happiness.