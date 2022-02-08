When Himachal Police barged into Colors TV reality show and threatened to stop shoot as Mithun, Karan Johar and Parineeti Chopra were not wearing masks; watch real story

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 8

Was it for real that the Himachal Police barged into Colors TV reality show “Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan” and threatened them to stop the shooting as judges superstar Mithun Chakraborty, filmmaker Karan Johar and actress Parineeti Chopra were not wearing masks?

A video of the show, which has gone viral, show the Himachal Police walking into the show and asking everyone around to wear a mask.

They were also seen scolding people among the audience who were without masks. Even, Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa were reprimand as they too were without masks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chetan Singh Bragta (@chetanbragta)

It was only after a while it was known that the cops were from Himachal Pradesh Police’s band “Harmony of the Pines” and were there to perform. They did perform and mesmerised all with its rocking music.

The performance was aired on episode 6 on Sunday. The band was highly appreciated by the three judges--Mithun, Karan and Parineeti. Chakraborty was also seen saluting the band. The band entertained everyone by singing ‘Neeru Chali Ghoomdi’ naati.

As the cop while doing their duty make people aware about the impotence of wearing masks, India on Tuesday reported 67,597 fresh Covid cases in a span of 24 hours, a considerable decline of 19 per cent against 83,876 cases reported on the previous day.

A total of 1,188 deaths were registered in 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,04,062, said the Union health ministry on Tuesday morning.