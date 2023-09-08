When MS Dhoni was hosted by Donald Trump to play golf, fans say 'Trump knows how to get Indian votes'

Chandigarh, September 8
Former India captain MS Dhoni was hosted by former US President Donald Trump to play golf at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.
This was a day after Dhoni was seen watching the US Open men’s singles quarterfinals match between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev.
“Golf with @mahi7781, @realdonaldtrump and @rajiv.knack…….thank you mr president for hosting us 🙏🙏🙏,” posted Hitesh Sanghvi on Instagram and shared the image.
One commented: “This is cool @hitesh412740 bhai.. Trump with real trump”. Another wrote “Even Trump knows how to get Indian Diaspora’s votes.” “By any chance can I meet him? I’m from Jersey City. I’ll be thankful. Let me know” “Long hairs are back..If Trump wins president election dhoni is the reason 😅😅”, others wrote.
Sanghvi is a Dubai-based businessman. He was with MS Dhoni and has shared a number of photos on his social media accounts with the former India skipper.
