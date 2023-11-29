When Orry in ‘Bigg Boss 17' said he got Rs 20 lakh-30 lakh for selfies with celebs, host Salman Khan was stunned

Mumbai, November 29
B-Town celebs' bestie Orry, whose real name is Orhan Awatramani, has finally spilled the beans about him getting paid Rs 20 lakh-30 lakh for selfies.
He said if he got such amount for pictures he wouldn't be slogging it out.
Will the mystery of Orry get solved as he enters the Bigg Boss house?#Orry #BiggBoss17 #BB17 #WeekendKaVaar #SalmanKhan #SiddharthKannan #SidK pic.twitter.com/dfgsRbo24H— Siddharth Kannan (@sidkannan) November 24, 2023
Orry in ‘Bigg Boss 17' made a statement that left the host Salman Khan stumped and also created headlines.
He said he earns a whopping Rs 20 lakh-30 lakh for clicking photographs with celebs.
Asked if he really does earn that much via selfies, Orry told IANS: “I love the statement I made about selfies, it was an exaggeration and I love how it has made headlines.”
He said if he made that much money through pictures, he would've been on an island living it out and not “slogging”.
“I wish I made that much money per selfie, then you would see me on an island in a yacht living the life and you wouldn't see me slogging it out and working like a dog in Bombay,” he said.
In his adorable way then he added: “I'd be lucky if I got Rs 20-30 for selfies but yeah that is the honest truth."
