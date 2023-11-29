When Orry in ‘Bigg Boss 17' said he got Rs 20 lakh-30 lakh for selfies with celebs, host Salman Khan was stunned

IANS

Mumbai, November 29

B-Town celebs' bestie Orry, whose real name is Orhan Awatramani, has finally spilled the beans about him getting paid Rs 20 lakh-30 lakh for selfies.

He said if he got such amount for pictures he wouldn't be slogging it out.

Orry in ‘Bigg Boss 17' made a statement that left the host Salman Khan stumped and also created headlines.

He said he earns a whopping Rs 20 lakh-30 lakh for clicking photographs with celebs.

Asked if he really does earn that much via selfies, Orry told IANS: “I love the statement I made about selfies, it was an exaggeration and I love how it has made headlines.”

He said if he made that much money through pictures, he would've been on an island living it out and not “slogging”.

“I wish I made that much money per selfie, then you would see me on an island in a yacht living the life and you wouldn't see me slogging it out and working like a dog in Bombay,” he said.

In his adorable way then he added: “I'd be lucky if I got Rs 20-30 for selfies but yeah that is the honest truth."

