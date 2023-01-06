‘When passion meets profession’: Man sells milk on swanky Harley-Davidson motorcycle dodging the typical vehicles, see viral video

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 6

Milkmen roaming around streets during morning and evening is a quite familiar sight across India. They carry milk cans mounted over their bicycles or motorcycles, which are usually old and dilapidated. Hardly anyone could recall witnessing a milkman carrying his vessels on a high-cost vehicle. But a video making the rounds on social media seems contrary to the widespread perception, as it shows a milkman selling the milk across the city on a swanky Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The clip has been shared on Instagram by a user, Amit Bhadana.

The now-viral reel shows a man, donning blue hoodie, travelling across localities to distribute milk with 2 containers mounted at the back.

The location of the video cannot be ascertained. The plate of the vehicle though bears a name, Nirbhay Gujjar, instead of registration number.

Since being shared, the peculiar reel has amassed over 1.9 lakh likes. Netizens pointed out how both passion and profession are important to be pursued in life.