‘When passion meets profession’: Man sells milk on swanky Harley-Davidson motorcycle dodging the typical vehicles, see viral video

Chandigarh, January 6
Milkmen roaming around streets during morning and evening is a quite familiar sight across India. They carry milk cans mounted over their bicycles or motorcycles, which are usually old and dilapidated. Hardly anyone could recall witnessing a milkman carrying his vessels on a high-cost vehicle. But a video making the rounds on social media seems contrary to the widespread perception, as it shows a milkman selling the milk across the city on a swanky Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
The clip has been shared on Instagram by a user, Amit Bhadana.
View this post on Instagram
The now-viral reel shows a man, donning blue hoodie, travelling across localities to distribute milk with 2 containers mounted at the back.
The location of the video cannot be ascertained. The plate of the vehicle though bears a name, Nirbhay Gujjar, instead of registration number.
Since being shared, the peculiar reel has amassed over 1.9 lakh likes. Netizens pointed out how both passion and profession are important to be pursued in life.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
AAP, BJP councillors clash at first meeting of new Delhi MC; House adjourned without mayor election
AAP members protest against administering oath to the alderm...
Centre will adhere to timelines, 44 names to be processed for judges' appointment this week, Attorney-General tells SC
Govt has returned 22 names recommended by the Collegium for ...
Punjab Government extends winter holidays in schools
Holidays extended till January 14 for Classes 1 to 7
Air India urinating incident victim says she was forced to negotiate with perpetrator against her wishes
Delhi Police summon Air India staff on Saturday morning
Biting cold sweeps Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan; Delhi colder than Dalhousie, Dehradun, Nainital
Chandigarh records a low of 5 degrees Celsius