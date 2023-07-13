When Preity Zinta was blamed for Suchitra's divorce with Shekhar Kapur, singer-actor alleges her husband cheated on her

Chandigarh, July 11
Suchitra Krishnamoorthi—in a recent interview—spoke about her divorce with Shekhar Kapur.
Suchitra said she hasn't forgiven Preity Zinta. "She is not a part of my consciousness at all," said Suchitra.
Suchitra and Shekhar Kapur got married in 1997 and it ended in 2006, following which she had allegedly blamed Preity for her divorce in interviews.
“My husband didn’t want me to act. But it wasn’t a big deal for me. I came from a non-film background. I started getting film offers when I was in school and college. In college, I got the offer to do 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa'. While I was in college, I did a Malayalam film. My parents were very strict, they didn’t want me to act. But I lied to them and went to Kochi to shoot for a film. After that, I did a lot of films that became superhits. But then my husband was very clear that he didn’t want his wife to act. I was too naïve to understand the thinking of a person who asks you not to work. But it wasn’t a big deal for me, I had more talent than ambition. So I never thought that anything will ever stop in my life, though it did,” Suchitra said.
Preity back then had hit back saying, "It is unfortunate that I am bearing the brunt of someone else's paranoia. She's clearly unstable and I wish her a speedy recovery."
The singer-turned-actress had also accused Preity in a blog, but the actress had maintained silence.
Suchitra, in her statement, had said that after a media house published the blog, Preity used to call her daily and try to explain it to her that she was not responsible for anything and that she had nothing to do with her husband Shekhar.
