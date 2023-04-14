When Priyanka Chopra revealed she has had a lesbian encounter; here is how Deepika Padukone teased 'stunned' Karan Johar

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 12

Actress Priyanka Chopra had once left Karan Johar speechless in an episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’ after she revealed that she has had a lesbian encounter. Not one this, Deepika Padukone who was another guest on the show went on to tease Karan.

A video of the episode has gone insanely viral.

In the clip, Karan asked Priyanka and Deepika if they were ever hit on by women.

While Priyanka confidently said “yes, she has been”, Deepika teased Karan asking why “there was a change in Karan posture and why he was rubbing his knees”.

Following the exchange, Priyanka said she has been "propositioned" and it left Karan astounded.