When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

Chandigarh, November 22
An old clip of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ has surfaced online where many Punjabi artists are speaking in Hindi.
View this post on Instagram
The hilarious video has Punjabi actors, including Diljit Dosanjh, Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon, and more, showcasing their linguistic prowess in Hindi, creating a laughter-filled spectacle for the audience.
During the rib-tickling segment, host Kapil Sharma humorously remarked, “Punjabi aadmi English bolne se itna nahi darta, jitna Hindi bolne se darta hai,” eliciting a hearty agreement from the amused audience.
In another episode featuring Sufi singers Shri Puran Chand Wadali and Lakhwinder Wadali as special guests, Padma Shri Ustad Chand Wadali added to the comedic charm by confessing, “Hindi bolni bht kum aati hai. Punjabi hee aati hai. Woh beech me ghus jaati hai toh khichdi pakk jaati hai,” setting off a ripple of laughter across people.
The video has sparked a wave of engagement on social media. Netizens added their own humorous comments.
The clips not only highlight the infectious camaraderie among the celebrities, but also playfully underscore the linguistic idiosyncrasies that can often reveal one’s regional background.
