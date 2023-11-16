'Rahul Gandhi had stood with Mohammed Shami when India lost match to Pakistan in 2021'; Congress leader posts old tweet

Chandigarh, November 16
Mohammed Shami was a treat to watch on Wednesday as he got 7-57 against New Zealand.
Amid the limelight and love that Shami received, Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas BV shared a screenshot of Rahul Gandhi’s 2021 tweet, in which the senior Congress leader had written: “Mohammad #Shami we are all with you. These people are filled with hate because nobody gives them any love. Forgive them.”
आज से कुछ सालों पहले जब हिन्दू-मुस्लिम की भांग पीकर भक्त Mohd Shami को गालियां दे रहे थे,— Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) November 15, 2023
तब Shami के साथ सिर्फ @RahulGandhi खड़े थे। https://t.co/3gh7cwf8eB
This old tweet of Rahul was in response to the online attack on Shami when in 2021, the Indian cricket team lost a match to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.
Shami was the most expensive bowler for India that night, giving 43 runs in 3.5 overs. Then, the cricketer was brutally trolled for India’s defeat.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, former J-K chief minister Omar Abdullah, Harbhajan Singh and Sachin Tendulkar had spoken in support of Shami and had condemned the trolling.
Two years later, Shami’s impressive performance came as an apt answer to the trolls.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajnath Singh and Lloyd Austin discuss centrality of ASEAN in Indo-Pacific
Less than a week ago, the two had met on the sidelines of th...
India not ruling out investigation into Canada's allegations over Nijjar, but wants evidence: Jaishankar
EAM makes the comments in response to questions during a con...
India raises Khalistan issue and safety of its diplomats with UK
With reference to the violent protests at India House in Mar...
‘Go home, Indian’; Sikh restaurateur racially targeted in Australia
Jarnail 'Jimmy' Singh, who runs 'Dawat – The Invitation' res...
Bengaluru horror: Husband shares chilling story after woman harassed, car hit by hooligans
Techies were returning home; car was chased by group of men ...