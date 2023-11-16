'Rahul Gandhi had stood with Mohammed Shami when India lost match to Pakistan in 2021'; Congress leader posts old tweet

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 16

Mohammed Shami was a treat to watch on Wednesday as he got 7-57 against New Zealand.

Amid the limelight and love that Shami received, Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas BV shared a screenshot of Rahul Gandhi’s 2021 tweet, in which the senior Congress leader had written: “Mohammad #Shami we are all with you. These people are filled with hate because nobody gives them any love. Forgive them.”

आज से कुछ सालों पहले जब हिन्दू-मुस्लिम की भांग पीकर भक्त Mohd Shami को गालियां दे रहे थे,



तब Shami के साथ सिर्फ @RahulGandhi खड़े थे। https://t.co/3gh7cwf8eB — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) November 15, 2023

This old tweet of Rahul was in response to the online attack on Shami when in 2021, the Indian cricket team lost a match to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

Shami was the most expensive bowler for India that night, giving 43 runs in 3.5 overs. Then, the cricketer was brutally trolled for India’s defeat.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, former J-K chief minister Omar Abdullah, Harbhajan Singh and Sachin Tendulkar had spoken in support of Shami and had condemned the trolling.

Two years later, Shami’s impressive performance came as an apt answer to the trolls.

#Congress #Cricket #New Zealand #Pakistan #Rahul Gandhi