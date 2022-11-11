When Shoaib Malik's response on Sania Mirza surprised Waqar Younis and he quipped 'what sort of husband are you?' Read to know more

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 11

Amidst rising rumours about Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik parting ways, one of their close friends has said that the couple has decided to officially get divorced and only paperwork formalities were left.

According to Pakistani news outlet Samaa TV, Shoaib reportedly cheated on Sania. The duo has made any announcement in this regard.

Just recently, Shoaib had appeared on the Pakistani Cricket show 'Ask the Pavillion' where he was asked about the location of Sania's tennis academies.

Shoaib replied by saying that he doesn't know much about the academies. Shoaib's response surprised Waqar Younis and he quipped, "What sort of husband you are?"

This perhaps left the fans concerned.

The duo got married in 2010 and had a son, Izhaan, in 2018. The 35-year-old, Sania, who had announced in January that she would be retiring at the end of season, has reportedly been living separately in Dubai and is co-parenting Izhaan.

Recently, Sania posted a photo with her son and wrote, "The moments that get me through the hardest days @izhaan.mirzamalik." She also posted an Instagram story a couple of days ago that read, "Where do broken hearts go?" With inputs from agencies

