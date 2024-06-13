When you have Pakistani dad and Indian father-in-law to take to high-volatile Ind-Pak match together

Chandigarh, June 13
A video of a Pakistani man taking his father and Indian father-in-law to watch the thrilling T20 World Cup match together in the US has gone viral.
The video was made on June 9 and has quickly garnered numerous likes and comments with netizens loving the sportsmenship in the wholesome viral video.
Content creator Reza Khan showed the hilarious reactions between his Pakistani father and Indian father-in-law as they watched the game together.
Khan posted three videos capturing the spirited reactions of his family members from the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.
Below are the videos of his wildest day ever:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Spymaster Ajit Doval reappointed National Security Adviser; PK Mishra to continue as Principal Secretary to PM
Doval has become the first NSA to be appointed to the key po...
Fire tragedy: Kuwait identifies bodies of 45 Indians, 3 Filipino nationals; vows to promptly investigate the incident
At least 49 foreign workers were killed and 50 others injure...
‘Deploy full spectrum of counter-terror capabilities’: PM Modi reviews J-K security situation, speaks to key officials
Terrorists have struck in Reasi, Kathua and Doda districts o...
NEET-UG row: Grace marks given to 1,563 candidates cancelled, students to be given option to take retest on June 23, Centre tells Supreme Court
Terming the NTA Grievance Redressal Committee’s recommendati...
AI, energy, Africa to be in focus, says PM Modi as he leaves for Italy for G7 Outreach session
G7 comprises US, UK, France, Italy, Germany, Canada and Japa...