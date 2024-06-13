When you have Pakistani dad and Indian father-in-law to take to high-volatile Ind-Pak match together

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 13

A video of a Pakistani man taking his father and Indian father-in-law to watch the thrilling T20 World Cup match together in the US has gone viral.

The video was made on June 9 and has quickly garnered numerous likes and comments with netizens loving the sportsmenship in the wholesome viral video.

Content creator Reza Khan showed the hilarious reactions between his Pakistani father and Indian father-in-law as they watched the game together.

Khan posted three videos capturing the spirited reactions of his family members from the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Below are the videos of his wildest day ever:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reza Khan (@therezakhan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reza Khan (@therezakhan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reza Khan (@therezakhan)

